TSA: Terrorists Could Plan To Steal, Use Trucks As Killing Machines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) issued a new security alert warning trucking companies and law enforcement agencies around the country that terrorists could be planning to steal trucks with the intention of using them as killing machines.

The TSA warns that no community large or small, rural or urban is immune to a vehicle ramming attack.

The six-page report obtained by CBS News references 17 known vehicle-ramming attacks worldwide in the last three years – leading to at least 173 deaths and more than 700 wounded.

Former NYPD Sergeant and FBI agent Manuel Gomez spoke about the U.S. terror threat after the recent SUV attack in London left four people dead and dozens more injured.

Gomez believes there will be more.

“I believe there will be copycats. Statistically speaking, ISIS recruits about 50 people a day internationally,” said Gomez.

Truck owners and truck rental agencies in the U.S. are being warned to remain “vigilant” about their fleets.

The TSA is also urging people to be alert for strange activity that may signal a truck attack.

The TSA warning has also been shared with bus companies as well as the school bus industry.

The American Trucking Association issued the following statement to CBS News:

“There is no more dedicated, professional and patriotic group of people than truck drivers, so our industry is disturbed by the possibility that someone would use our vehicles as weapons.Much of what is in this TSA guidance – avoiding area of congestion due to special events, exercising awareness of suspicious activity and practicing common sense safety and security habits – are already hallmarks of industry best practices. The commercial trucking industry deploys significant security measures like vehicle tracking, alarms and specialized locks, as well as ongoing driver awareness training and driver vetting.”