Roads Closed For Fort Lauderdale’s Air & Sea Show This Weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Ford Lauderdale Air & Sea Show is back this weekend and with that comes road closures in the area.
The main show will take place at East Sunrise Boulevard North to the 1600 block of North State Road A1A from Saturday to Sunday starting at 9 a.m.
Fort Lauderdale Police are asking motorists and cyclists to make plans ahead of time to follow detours in the area where roads have been closed.
Those driving in the area should be aware of intermittent road closures between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The northbound and southbound lanes of State Road A1A will be closed from the northside of Sunrise Boulevard intersection to Northeast 14th Court of State Road A1A on both Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As a detour, drivers can use Federal Highway between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.
Residents can access the show area at Northeast 20th Street, entering frm the north, East Oakland Park Boulevard.
Public beach parking is available between Oakland Park Blvd and S.E. 17th Street, with additional parking and shuttles at The Galleria Mall.
