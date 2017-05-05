Dolphins Begin Rookie Minicamp, Sign First Draft Pick

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins have reportedly come to an agreement with two of their newest draft picks, ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp.
Utah guard Isaac Asiata signed a 4-year, $2.6 million deal, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Head coach Adam Gase called the 5th round pick a “hard-nose, never-say-die” player and the big mauler is expected to compete for a starting spot on the offensive line out of the gate.
Asiata called Gase a “really approachable guy.” He shared a picture of him signing his first pro contract on Twitter.
The Miami Herald also reported Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan has agreed to terms on a contract.
The draft class also includes 1st round pick DE Charles Harris, 3rd round CB Cordrea Tankersley, 5th round DT Davon Godchaux, 6th round DT Vincent Taylor and 7th round WR Isaiah Ford.