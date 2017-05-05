Dog’s Will To Live & Walk Again Inspires Florida Owner

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Munchie, a 7-year-old rescue Doberman Pincher who’s got a lot of love to give, made a miraculous recovery but still has a big battle to overcome.

“The doctors at that point said, ‘Dave you have to consider maybe putting Munchie to sleep because it’s very severe.’ He was bedridden for two months,” said his owner David Martino. “They realized it wasn’t cancer. It was a bad bone infection in his hip.”

Two months ago he was given a 50/50 chance to live.

“Look at him today. Three weeks ago I would not be loving on him the way I am today and he is a really good dog so I think he has that will,” said Sal Bonanno with the Physical Therapy Department.

Now Munchie is with the vets at Lauderdale Veterinary Specialist. Through hydrotherapy, physioballs and hands on stretching, Munchie is beating the odds but the financial burden hasn’t been easy.

“If it wasn’t for Sal in the Lauderdale Veterinary Services month, Munchie would not be walking and now $30,000 later all the bills are piling up,” said Martino.

It’s still an uphill fight but this guy is definitely rubbing off on his human.

“He was against all odds and he pulled through,” said Martino. “If Munchie did the miraculous recovery, anybody can pull out of any situation.”

Muchie is still on a long road to recovery. His owner and the vets are committed to seeing him beat this 100 percent. To help Muchie, click here to visit his GoFundMe page.