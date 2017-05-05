BSO: Students’ Social Media Fight Ends With Knife Pulled At School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — A Pompano Beach student is facing a criminal charge over a fight at Blanche Ely High School.
Deputies responded to reports of a fight at the school located at 1201 N.W. 6th Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Investigators say an argument started between two students on social media and continued at school.
A female student reportedly walked up to a male student with a knife in her hand. That’s when, deputies say, the male student grabbed her wrist and accidentally cut himself with the knife in the process.
His injuries are minor – a scrape with no bleeding – according to deputies.
The school was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes as authorities searched for the knife. They were able to find it.
The female student, who will not be identified, is facing a charge of aggravated assault.
It remains unclear what the argument was about.
One Comment