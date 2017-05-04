‘Yes’ Votes In Question As GOP Health Care Showdown Looms

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A vote is expected in the House Thursday on the latest version of the Republican plan to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare.’

Last night, key GOP leaders expressed confidence the measure has at least 216 ‘Yes’ votes to pass, possibly setting the stage for President Trump’s first legislative victory.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy emerged from a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan Wednesday night predicting the House would pass the latest Republican health care plan.

“We’ve already debated a large portion of this. We’ll finish off the rest of the debate. We’ll take the vote,” said Rep. McCarthy

After meeting with the president on Wednesday, at least two moderates, Representatives Fred Upton of Michigan and Billy Long of Missouri switched from a ‘NO’ to a ‘YES’ vote.

They were able to work out an amendment that would provide an extra $8-billion over five years to help people with pre-existing conditions afford their premiums.

“I asked the question whether the funds would be sufficient and the answer was ‘yes,’” said Rep. Upton (R-MI).

House Democrats blasted the decision to rush the bill on Thursday, especially without a new score from the Congressional Budget Office.

“I don’t think anybody here believes that we’re getting it right,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA).

If all Democrats oppose the bill as expected, Republicans can only afford to lose 22 votes to get the measure to the Senate.

Later in the day, President Trump will head to New York for the first time since taking office. While in the city, he’ll meet privately with the Prime Minister of Australia and deliver remarks aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid.

