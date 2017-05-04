Rolling Loud Festival Set To Rock Downtown Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s about to get loud this weekend at Bayfront Park.
The Rolling Loud Festival is taking over downtown Miami Friday through Sunday with a music lineup featuring the biggest acts in hip hop.
Featuring A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Joey Bada$$, Future, and Kendrick Lamar, among the many other artists, the three-day festival is completely sold out and is expected to draw about 40,000 fans per day.
Gates open Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, then noon to midnight on Saturday, and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Miami Police officers will be assigned throughout the area to assist with traffic control. There will be one northbound lane on Biscayne Boulevard closed between Chopin Plaza and N.E. 4th Street.
The Rolling Loud Festival has established a community hotline for any questions regarding the event, (305) 777-2550. Contact Miami-Dade Transit at (786) 469-5420 for any questions regarding the bus reroutes.