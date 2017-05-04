Britain’s Prince Philip Stepping Away From Public Engagements

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON (CBSMiami) – The husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has announced that he plans to step down from public life.
A statement was released Thursday after an emergency meeting of the household staff at Buckingham Palace.
“The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. The Duke has the full support of The Queen.
Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”
Prince Philip, 95, is a patron, president or member of over 780 organizations. The statement added that “he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.”
On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II, who is 91, met British Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace as a formality to mark the dissolution of parliament.