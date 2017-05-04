Trump Signs ‘Religious Liberty’ Order, Outlines 1st Foreign Trip & Blasts Fmr. Obama Advisor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to allow him to keep another campaign promise: promoting religious liberty.

“Today my administration is leading by example as we take historic steps to protect religious liberty in the United States of America,” he said.

Signed on the National Day of Prayer, the executive order promises to “vigorously promote religious liberty. Allowing churches and other religious organizations to be more politically active.”

“We will not allow people of faith to be targeted, bullied or silenced anymore. And we will never, ever stand for religious discrimination. Never ever,” President Trump said.

Recent Supreme Court decisions, like the legalization of same-sex marriage, have left many religious conservatives feeling marginalized.

Most of those people voted for Trump, praying this day would come.

The order is expected to be challenged in court.

Also Thursday, official word the White House is planning the president’s first foreign trip since taking office. He’ll be going to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Rome.

“These visits will take place ahead of the NATO G7 meetings, and will begin with a truly historic gathering in Saudi Arabia with leaders from all across the Muslim world,” Trump said.

The White House says it’s part of a strategy to reach out across religions to fight extremism.

And the president weighed in on other news as well, notably word that former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice has refused to testify to Congress.

Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Obama, is refusing to testify before a Senate Subcommittee next week on….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

…allegations of unmasking Trump transition officials. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

President Trump has accused Rice of illegally leaking the names of members of his campaign team who are now being investigated for their ties to Russia.

Those Russian ties are the subject of four separate investigations, both in Congress and at the FBI.