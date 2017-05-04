SPECIAL REPORT | House Vote To Repeal & Replace 'Obamacare'

High School Students Found With Gun, Ammunition On Campus

May 4, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Gun On Campus, Miami

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Two students have been arrested for possessing a weapon on school grounds.

An alert was first sent out Thursday at South Dade Senior High School, at 28401 S.W. 167th Avenue, after a teacher found an unused bullet in the classroom.

Miami-Dade Schools Police were called in and found an unloaded gun in a jacket tossed into trash bin.

Further investigation revealed the two male students, ages 18 and 19, were in possession of the gun earlier in the day.

