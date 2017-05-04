Fmr. Miami Police Officer Involved In Tropical Park Shooting Tells His Side Of Story

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami police officer is explaining his side of the story about why he shot at a man Wednesday night at Tropical Park.

“I’ve never been in a situation where I feared for my life,” Michael Levy told CBS 4’s Ted Scouten in a telephone interview.

He said he was teaching his wife to parallel park when a man and woman in a white SUV pulled up and the man told him he was not allowed to park there.

Levy said it escalated quickly.

“I said, ‘Listen man, if you have a problem, call the police.’ He said, ‘Well, I am the police.'”

Police identified the man in the SUV as Rudy Velasquez. Levy said he asked for ID.

“He pulled out a badge, like an old rusted badge,” Levy said. “At that point, I immediately smelled alcohol, so I said, ‘Wow, you’re drunk and impersonating a police officer. I’m going to call the police.'”

Levy said while his wife was on the phone with 911, Velasquez took aim at him with the SUV.

“He slammed on the gas and he was coming at us a good 40-50 miles an hour,” he said. “I pulled out my fire arm, I pointed it at him, he came closer and at the last second I fired one shot.

Levy alleges it happened again while he was running for cover.

“As I’m running there, he’s coming behind me again, I turn around, I fire one more shot at him. He stops, he did the same thing coming after me a third time,” he explained.

That’s when Levy said he heard a woman scream. It was Velasquez wife inside the SUV, she had been shot in the arm.

Miami-Dade police have not charged anyone in the case because there are conflicting stories.

CBS4 News has not been able to contact Velasquez for his side of the story.

Our news partners at the Miami Herald report Velasquez attorney did not want to comment.

The case will now head to the State Attorney’s office to decide if charges will be filed against anyone.