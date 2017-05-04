Dwyer On Cavaliers: “You Can’t Trust Them For Anything”

Editor of Yahoo! Sports “Ball Don’t Lie” NBA blog, Kelly Dwyer joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the NBA playoffs. They talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James, the latest blown lead by the Los Angeles Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs options without Tony Parker and the strong play of the Houston Rockets.

On the Cavaliers- “With the Cavs, you can’t trust them for anything.”

On LeBron James- “LeBron can pick and choose and put up his Dan Marino stats. LeBron is a superstar. DeMar DeRozan is just pretty good.”

On the Raptors- “I don’t think they’re good enough to do anything. They just don’t have it. Shooting Guards don’t lead teams to NBA Championships. You’ve got to blow it up.”

On the Clippers- “In the absence of creativity, what do you do? I see them all coming back unless they don’t want to be there.”

On the Spurs- “They’re going to try to put that rookie in the starting lineup and Patty Mills stay in that reserve spot. I think they may go with something weird like that. I doubt they really woke up in the middle of the night and worried about their championship chances. I don’t know what it does for the playoff hopes. They have options.”

On the Rockets- “You sort of get the feeling [Harden] expected it. I think he’s going to be kicking himself after watching that game.”

On the Celtics’ Isiah Thomas- “Who can understand what he is going through. I don’t know how he’s doing this.”

On the Wizards- [Wall] “He’s gotta be strong. With Beal, I don’t know where his heads at. I don’t think those guys have a chance.”

