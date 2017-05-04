Coral Reef High Employee Fired Over Alleged Improper Relationship With Student

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Miami-Dade County public school employees have been fired following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students.
Coral Reef Senior High School’s Darryl Ward was a security guard and part-time coach for football and track and field.
According to John Schuster with Miami-Dade County public schools, Ward “was under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. His employment has been terminated and he is prevented from seeking future employment.” Schuster said Ward has been with the District for four years and has no prior cases. “Miami-Dade School Police investigated and referred the case to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, but criminal charges will not be pursued since both parties are adults.”
Just one day earlier, a marine science teacher at Miami Palmetto Senior High also resigned for similar allegations.
Alex Osuna also coached the girl’s lacrosse team at the school.
Schuster said Osuna had been with the District for nine years and has no prior cases. Just like Ward, Schuster said “His employment has been terminated and he is prevented from seeking future employment.”
The woman with who Osuna allegedly had a relationship with was also a legal adult so the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did not pursue criminal charges.