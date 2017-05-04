Air & Sea Show Roars Through Ft. Lauderdale This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Some call it a “ballet in the sky.”

The Ford Lauderdale Air & Sea Show is set to storm South Florida for another year with a high-octane performance in the air, on the ground and by sea.

The U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Vipers arrived in Fort Lauderdale Thursday. The star attractions are ready to show off their military capability.

“Major Waters will be flying around 650 miles per hour for some of the maneuvers, and as low as 300 feet and as high as three miles,” said Master Sgt. Richard Hall with F-16 Viper Team.

Headlining the event is the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds Demonstration Team. Other performances include the F/A-18 Super Hornets, the Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, and the para-commandos from the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team.

Ben Guzman is the air show’s “Hometown Hero.” He got a private ride with barnstorming pilot Sean Tucker with Team Oracle. You have to be pretty brave to be up there and have a strong stomach to enjoy the barrel rolls and stunts.

Guzman, a Pembroke Pines resident, is being honored for his work with veterans. He was deployed twice with the U.S. Marines, lives with PTSD and helps men and women returning from combat transition back to their lives at home.

“He’s such a magnificent human being,” said Tucker. “I’m just so proud to have to an opportunity to fly with him and also develop a friendship and relationship, because he inspires me.”

Public beach parking is available between Oakland Park Blvd and S.E. 17th Street, with additional parking and shuttles at The Galleria Mall.

Traffic along S.R. A1A will be closed north of Sunrise Blvd to N.E. 19th Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fortlauderdaleairshow.com or call 877-377-8499.