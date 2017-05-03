Trump Trying To Persuade Lawmakers On Health Care Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Trump is trying to persuade two House Republicans opposed to the latest version of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Wednesday’s hastily arranged meeting with Michigan’s Fred Upton (R-MI 6th District) and Missouri’s Billy Long (R-MO 7th District) will look for a way to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions without losing votes from newly converted conservatives.

The president cut a deal with congressional Democrats to keep the government open and running until the end of September. He landed more defense spending but didn’t fund the wall or cut nearly as much as he wanted.

Trump took to Twitter to protest the concessions.

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was asked what a “good” shutdown would look like. The 2013 shutdown reportedly cost taxpayers $24 billion.

“It would be one that fixes this town,” Mulvaney said. “One that drives the message back home to people that it really was as broken as they thought it was when they voted for Donald Trump.”

On health care, the president is impatient for a “victory,” though the latest CBSNews count shows the revised bill is teetering on the edge as details no longer elude House Republicans, but votes still do.

Republicans lost the vote of influential moderate Congressman Fred Upton on Tuesday, who said the new changes to the bill would “torpedo” protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel drew attention to the topic during an emotional monologue about his infant son, born with a heart defect.

“We were brought up to believe we live in the greatest country in the world,” he told his Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience. “If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. If you’re a Republican or Democrat or something else, that’s something we all agree with right?”

Kimmel’s plea drew the attention of former President Obama.