State Budget Deal Reached, Session Extended

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After days of negotiations behind closed doors, the state’s House and Senate have reached agreement on a new budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1st.
Senate President Joe Negron and House Speaker Richard Corcoran said they will extend the legislative session to Monday. Negron said the extension will only apply to the budget and budget-related bills.
The extension is needed because House and Senate leaders could not reach agreement on a budget by Tuesday night. The session had been scheduled to end Friday, but the budget needed to be finished Tuesday because of a constitutionally required 72-hour “cooling off” period.
Details of the budget deal were not immediately available.
This a developing story – check back for updated information.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.