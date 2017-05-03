Marc Anthony Revealed As Halftime Performer At ‘El Clasico Miami’

May 3, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Barcelona, El Clasico, Marc Anthony, Real Madrid

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of the biggest names in music is set to perform for one of soccer’s biggest events.

Marc Anthony was announced Wednesday as the half-time performer at this summer’s El Clasico Miami showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Super Bowl-like sporting event will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29th featuring some of the sport’s most popular stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The week of festivities begins Wednesday July 26th with a game between Italy’s Juventus and France’s Paris Saint-Germain. A Legends game, skills competitions and an open training session are other planned events.

Limited tickets are available but the game is expected to sell out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch