Marc Anthony Revealed As Halftime Performer At ‘El Clasico Miami’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of the biggest names in music is set to perform for one of soccer’s biggest events.
Marc Anthony was announced Wednesday as the half-time performer at this summer’s El Clasico Miami showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The Super Bowl-like sporting event will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29th featuring some of the sport’s most popular stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.
The week of festivities begins Wednesday July 26th with a game between Italy’s Juventus and France’s Paris Saint-Germain. A Legends game, skills competitions and an open training session are other planned events.
Limited tickets are available but the game is expected to sell out.