In The Recruiting Huddle: Jizreel Jeudy – Miami Southridge

PLAYER: Jizreel Jeudy
POSITION: DE/OLB
SCHOOL: Miami Southridge
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 190
SCOUTING: Over the past few seasons, as this program started to get better and make consistent runs at playoff spots, there were a few surprise players who stepped up and made a difference for the Spartans. During the Class 8A state title run, a number of talented athletes impacted the team in a major way. As the 2017 season will approach quickly, Jeudy is one of the prospects that has a great chance of making an impact. He is an athletic, strong and physical player that is very gifted. His ability to chase quarterbacks down – as well as being able to contain running backs – has many Spartans feeling good about a defense that will once again be the key to any success this program may have this season. Keep an eye on Jeudy, who also impacted Coach Kenny Johnson’s wrestling team as well.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7577859/jizreel-jeudy