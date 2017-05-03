Attorney On The Other Side Of Courtroom, Facing Cyberstalking Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida attorney faced a judge Wednesday morning and it wasn’t because of his job.

Attorney Grant Sarbinoff was arrested the day before for allegedly stalking and cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend for seven months after their relationship ended.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to see if he will be released on bond. His arrest comes after a month’s long joint investigation.

“This was almost a daily abuse for a period of seven months. That is the sad part, when one thinks that this was initially a romantic relationship soured,” said Ed Griffiths with the State Attorney’s Office. “And the price of that relationship? Seven months of daily abuse.”

Investigators said he contacted her in some form nearly everyday from September 29, 2016. That allegedly includes calls, voicemails, and in some cases, rideshare records show, Sarbinoff was dropped off near her home late at night more than 20 times after they broke up.

Communications, which included hundreds of phone calls, had personal insults toward his ex-girlfriend, her friends, her colleagues and her family, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Sarbinoff used a phone application to make it appear as if someone else was calling her rather than himself.

In October of 2016, Sarbinoff allegedly had this exchange with the victim.

VICTIM: I have blocked you. You keep contacting me… I told you to leave me alone last week. I will say it one more time: stop contacting me.

SARBINOFF: You are not as nice as you think you are. Because… you project that anger on me even though I never did anything to deserve it. All I ever did was assert myself.

The victim never responded again, but Sarbinoff continued nonstop until he was arrested.

He also allegedly attached a GPS tracking device to her car and accessed her FPL account. At one point, her power was shutoff and multiple charges were made to her credit card for things she did not buy.

Officials said her current boyfriend also got numerous harassing phone calls and texts and someone was reportedly also trying to get into his online accounts.

“Once you read the arrest affidavit, you are overwhelmed by the creepiness of this. Stalking and cyberstalking are the domestic abuse crimes of the 21st century,” Griffith said.

For the alleged incidents, Sarbinoff is now facing several charges including stalking, identity theft, Unlawful Installation of a GPS Tracking Device and Unauthorized Access to a Protected Computer system among other things.