Ajayi On Dolphins: “Everyone Is Excited To Move Forward, We Know What Our Potential Is”

Miami Dolphins running back, Jay Ajayi joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his offseason work and what he’s hoping to accomplish in advance of next season. They also review Ajayi’s breakout 2016 season and look ahead to what the expectations are for 2017.

On the 2016 season- “My thing was that I knew going into the season what I wanted to accomplish. When stuff happened at the beginning of the season, I didn’t let it deter me. For the season to end the way it did, it was great to have a couple of 200 yard games.”

On his offseason work- “I’m working on the little things this offseason, moving without the ball and route running.”

On the Dolphins offense- “With our offense I feel like we have continuity and we can work on the mistakes we made last year, fine tune them and really become what we think we can be this year.”

On competition between the offense and defense- “Most of the trash talk is coming from the guys in the trenches, it’s fun.”

On expectations for 2017- “Everyone is motivated. We didn’t end the season how we wanted. We have some new pieces and everyone is excited to move forward. We know what our potential is.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook