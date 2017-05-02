Passengers Duke It Out On Flight Before Take Off

LIVE | Former Rep. Gwen Graham Makes Major Announcement

May 2, 2017 10:36 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Passengers got quite a show on a flight when two passengers started throwing punches.

One of the men was pulled off the flight following the fist fight that was caught on camera.

The flight, bound for the United States, had yet to take off from Japan when the fight broke out with other passengers nearby. You could hear a child crying in the background.

A passenger who filmed the showdown said the two men started throwing punches after one of the men on the plane reportedly started physically assaulting the man he was sitting next to.

The video starts with the men fighting and eventually the person taking the video jumps in to help too.

The man was eventually taken off the plane. As he is being escorted off, he yells “America.” The same man reportedly assaulted a ticket agent on the way out.

The man is now in the custody of Japanese authorities.

It remains unclear why the fight broke out.

