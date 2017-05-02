Maggie The Service Dog Gets New Leash On Life With Prosthetic Limb

May 2, 2017 3:07 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Good News, Joan Murray, Pet Prosthetic, Prosthetic Limb, Service Dog

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A service dog which belongs to a retired Navy SEAL has a new leash on life.

Five months after nearly being killed by a speeding truck in Ft. Lauderdale, Maggie the black Labrador retriever is walking with the help of a prosthetic limb.

Maggie’s owner John Brophy remembers that dark day rushing his beloved lab to Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists.

“I thought I lost her.  She went into shock,” he recalled.

Maggie had to have her back leg amputated from the ankle down. After several surgeries and a six-week process to get a custom fitted prosthetic, she was fitted three weeks ago and her mobility was restored.

“Dogs take well to fittings,” explained Veterinarian Jennifer Bibevski who treats Maggie.

Dr. Bibevski said she’s been impressed with how quickly Maggie adapted to her new leg.

“She wants to run and play so she has the attitude for it.”

While pet prosthetics are becoming more common, the cost is enormous.

Maggie’s treatment and artificial limb totaled twenty thousand dollars but donations poured in from strangers and friends to get Maggie walking again and John Brophy couldn’t be happier.

“She’s like my child,” he said smiling from ear to ear.

More from Joan Murray
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch