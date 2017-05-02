$25K Reward Offered For Info In 2012 Cold Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — Authorities have raised the award for information leading to an arrest in a 2012 Lauderdale Lakes murder.
The award is now up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Marquel McCormes’ killer.
The reward was raised from $3,000 to the new amount after concerned citizens in Broward County offered the extra reward money.
During a news conference on Tuesday, his father Bernard McCormes, a retired BSO Sergeant; and sister plead for the public’s help and for someone who knows something about the case to come forward.
Marquel McCormes, known as “Quel” to his friends, was a popular, well-liked guy and by all accounts had no real enemies. But in the early morning hours of September 1, 2012, he was gunned down. The sound of that fatal gunshot was captured on surveillance video.
He was hit in the back while running into a friend’s house in Lauderdale Lakes just before 4 a.m.
Deputies believe he had seen something or someone who scared him.
Investigators said Quel was at Club FME in Lauderdale Lakes before he was shot. Detectives said no one reported any run-ins or trouble.
If you have any information on the murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.