‘There’s Still A Killer Or Killers On The Loose’: Family Of Mom, Babies In 1997 Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — Twenty years haven’t lessened the pain for a grieving family who still don’t know who murdered Maria Altidor, her two young daughters and her mother in their Miramar home in 1997.

“I would like to let the world know there is still a killer or killers on the loose,” said Marie Carline Laverne, Maria’s sister.

Not knowing only makes them suffer more.

“It’s not about the killing. It’s about love lost. You can’t grab that back. You can’t do that,” said Maria’s nephew Joshua Pierre.

“The day it happened, I was supposed to sleep over her house but couldn’t for some reason,” said Maria’s niece Carla Joseph. “Just a lot of small things trigger a lot of memories.”

Miramar Police are once more hoping to crack this cold case wide open.

A section of wall from the murder scene had messages alluding to this being a drug-related killing, but detectives don’t buy it. They say it was staged to look like a deadly home invasion.

“This was personal. This was rage. This was overkill,” said Detective Danny Smith with Miramar Police.

Maria and her mother were beaten and shot. The baby and toddler were bludgeoned to death.

Police say they want to talk to Maria’s husband at the time, George Altidor, who denies any involvement.

“I’d love to talk to him. I personally haven’t had an official sitdown interview with George Altidor. He’s been give advice by his attorneys to not speak with us,” said Detective Smith.

“Our suffering will never end but it will lessen when we have some type of closure,” said Laverne.