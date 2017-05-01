SpaceX Launches Super Secret Spy Satellite

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – The second time was the charm for SpaceX which successfully launched a classified U.S. intelligence mission from the Kennedy Space Center Monday morning.
A sensor problem scrubbed the first attempted launch on Sunday. It was called off with just under a minute remaining in the countdown.
Monday morning, just after 7:15 a.m., a Falcon rocket successfully lifted off with the top-secret NROL-76 spy satellite.
Following separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed on SpaceX’s pad at Cape Canaveral. This was a milestone for company founder Elon Musk in his effort to recover and reuse Falcon rockets.
