SpaceX Launches Super Secret Spy Satellite

May 1, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Cape Canaveral, Falcon Rocket, SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – The second time was the charm for SpaceX which successfully launched a classified U.S. intelligence mission from the Kennedy Space Center Monday morning.

A sensor problem scrubbed the first attempted launch on Sunday. It was called off with just under a minute remaining in the countdown.

Monday morning, just after 7:15 a.m., a Falcon rocket successfully lifted off with the top-secret NROL-76 spy satellite.

Following separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed on SpaceX’s pad at Cape Canaveral. This was a milestone for company founder Elon Musk in his effort to recover and reuse Falcon rockets.

