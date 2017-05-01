Miami Is Hot, Hot, Hot For Job Seekers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When it comes to people looking to enhance their career or change it all together, Florida is a top spot in the country, according to the job website Indeed.

On Monday, the job website Indeed released its list of 25 best cities for job seekers and three of the top ten metro areas are in Florida, with Miami topping the list (#1), followed by Orlando (#2), and Jacksonville (#7).

Interestingly, all of the top 15 metros on the list are in the south and west regions of the country.

A stronger labor market affords many opportunities for job seekers right now and is allowing for more lifestyle considerations to influence their job search.

Indeed created the “Best Cities for Job Seekers” list by analyzing U.S. metro areas with the most job postings according to four categories: job market favorability, salary weighted for cost of living, and employee rankings for work/life balance and job security and advancement opportunities.

“We have seen a migration trend where people are moving away from cold places looking to live in warm climates, so it is no surprise that we are seeing companies providing more job opportunities in Sun Belt cities like Miami, Austin, and San Diego,” said Paul D’Arcy, senior vice president at Indeed.

Miami and South Florida serves as U.S. headquarters for Latin American operations for hundreds of multinational corporations including Disney, American Airlines, Cisco, Exxon, Microsoft, Kraft Foods, Oracle, Sony, Visa International, and more, adding to a robust job market.

The Miami metro area work/life balance and job security/advancement ratings by employees ranked highest. They also gave high marks for employee satisfaction and job market favorability.

Texas and California metro areas made a strong showing on the list, with Austin (#4), Sacramento (#5), San Jose (#6), San Diego (#8), and Houston (#9) appearing in the top ten. Indeed findings also indicate that Raleigh (#3) ranked highest for job market favorability and Seattle (#17) ranked highest for salary/cost of living.

What the list is missing are cities from the manufacturing-heavy Midwest.

“Manufacturing jobs have steadily declined over the years and haven’t shown promise for career growth like a generation ago,” said D’Arcy. “Those states are working to diversify their economy to attract workers and keep talent in their state.”