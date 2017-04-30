Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen To Retire From Congress After Term Is Up

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Rep Ileana Ros-Lehtinen plans to retire at the end of her current term.
Ros-Lehtinen has decided it’s time to move on following 38 years in elected office, news that was confirmed by CBS4 Sunday afternoon.
“It’s been such a delight and a high honor to serve our community for so many years and help constituents every day of the week,” Ros-Lehtinen told the Miami Herald. “We just said, ‘It’s time to take a new step.’”
The Miami Republican has been well known in the South Florida community, repeatedly breaking ground as a Cuban-American woman working in politics.
She won a redrawn 27th district last November despite it being a very blue area, voting for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by more than 20 percentage points in the Presidential Election.
Ros-Lehtenin has been one of the more vocal Republican critics of Trump and the White House, though she says that’s not why she is leaving.
“I’ve served under all kinds of different dynamics in all these years that I’ve been in office here,” said Ros-Lehtinen, per the Miami Herald. “Though I don’t agree with many, if not most, positions of President Trump.
“I would be talking to you even if Hillary Clinton were president,” she added.