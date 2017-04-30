Eight People Struck By Car On Florida’s Panhandle

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PERDIDO KEY (CBSMiami/AP) — An investigation continues after a driver struck a group of people walking home.
Florida authorities say eight people were injured when they were struck by a car while walking.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on Perdido Key, on the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola, on Saturday night.
In a news release Sunday, Lieutenant Eddie Elmore said officers are still investigating.
Local news outlets report that the eight people were all friends and walking back to an apartment complex when they were struck by a car from behind.
At least two people were critically injured, while others were treated and released from a local hospital.
