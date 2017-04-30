$1 Trillion Funding Deal Rejects Cuts To Popular Programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a $1 trillion plan funding the government through September.

The deal denies money for President Donald Trump’s border wall and rejects his cuts to popular domestic programs.

The measure funding the remainder of the 2017 budget year also eliminates cuts to medical research and infrastructure grants. Trump did obtain $1.5 billion for border security measures such as additional detention beds. And he got a $15 billion down payment on his efforts to strengthen the military.

The measure is assured of winning bipartisan support in votes this week. The House and Senate have until midnight Friday to pass the measure and thereby avert a government shutdown.

