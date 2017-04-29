Trump’s 100-Day Milestone Marks Stark Divide In Public Perception

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Protesters in New York City marked Donald Trump’s 100th day in office by gathering in front of his Fifth Avenue home to proclaim that he’s failed as president.

Supporters lined up before dawn outside the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, PA, ahead of the president’s rally Saturday.

“What he’s done in the past 100 days has been a blessing to this country,” said Urtha, a supporter in line.

The latest CBSNews poll shows President Trump has just a 41-percent job approval rating. Trump took to Twitter to remind the country about his accomplishments.

Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2017

“He’s doing the best he can with what he’s got,” said Marion Roeland. “He’s got so many on the left and right that’re fighting him. He’s doing the best he can.”

Anti-Trump demonstrators joined a nationwide call to action Saturday, labeled “100 Days of Failure.” Activists highlighted policies they say are not only failing Americans, but also endangering people around the world.

Neil Mitchell says the president “has the House, he has the Senate, he has the White House, and he hasn’t been able to do anything.” The Bronx resident says Trump is an example of what he called “blind incompetence.”

New York participants created signs that detailed 100 ways they say the Trump administration is reversing progress in areas including climate change, immigration, health care, foreign policy and women’s rights.

Only 19-percent of Americans now favor deporting illegal immigrants and only 25-percent want Obamacare repealed and replaced.