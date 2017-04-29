Miramar Cop Left Pinned After Biker Runs Him Down

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A Miramar Police officer was hospitalized following a dangerous late-night traffic stop.
Authorities received a call about a motorcyclist driving recklessly near Miramar Pkwy and Red Road around 11:20 p.m. Friday. An officer soon found the suspect, who was off the bike, and without a tag.
“As the officer exited his vehicle, the driver got on the motorcycle and accelerated directly into the officer pinning the officer between the motorcycle and the driver door,” said Miramar Police’s Tania Rues.
The driver got off the bike and ran off, leaving the officer stuck between the vehicles. Fortunately, the officer did not appear to be seriously hurt, seen on video calm and alert as paramedics arrived.
A large scale perimeter was established with the help of both Broward and Miami-Dade agencies, however, the suspect was not found.
The officer was taken to Memorial West for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening and has since been released. An investigation is ongoing.