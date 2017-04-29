Miramar Cop Left Pinned After Biker Runs Him Down

April 29, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Hit & Run, Miramar, Miramar Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A Miramar Police officer was hospitalized following a dangerous late-night traffic stop.

Authorities received a call about a motorcyclist driving recklessly near Miramar Pkwy and Red Road around 11:20 p.m. Friday. An officer soon found the suspect, who was off the bike, and without a tag.

“As the officer exited his vehicle, the driver got on the motorcycle and accelerated directly into the officer pinning the officer between the motorcycle and the driver door,” said Miramar Police’s Tania Rues.

The driver got off the bike and ran off, leaving the officer stuck between the vehicles. Fortunately, the officer did not appear to be seriously hurt, seen on video calm and alert as paramedics arrived.

A large scale perimeter was established with the help of both Broward and Miami-Dade agencies, however, the suspect was not found.

The officer was taken to Memorial West for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening and has since been released. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch