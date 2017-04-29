Danny Isidora Drafted By Minnesota Vikings

Follow CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook
Add another former Hurricane to the list.
Offensive lineman Danny Isidora became the latest “Pro Cane” was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.
Isidora is the fourth former Miami player selected in this draft. David Njoku (first round to the Cleveland Browns), Rayshawn Jenkins (fourth round to the Los Angeles Rams) and Corn Elder (fifth round to the Carolina Panthers) were all picked ahead of Isidora – who was taken with the 180th overall pick.
A 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive guard, Isidora was Miami’s most reliable offensive lineman over the past three years. He made 39 consecutive starts and even though the group as a whole struggled at times, Isidora continued to show the skill and toughness needed to earn himself spot in the draft.
The Vikings appear to be shoring up its offensive line. Minnesota drafted Ohio State center Pat Elflein during the third round and doubled down with the selection of Isidora – likely to pave the way for their first pick, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.
Cook and Isidora share a common bond – both being alums of South Florida high schools. Isidora went to Weston Cypress Bay High School and Cook attended Miami Central and both should be happy find that a couple of their new teammates also call either Miami-Dade or Broward County home.
Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes graduated from Miami Norland; offensive tackle Marquis Lucas went to Miami Central and injured quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is a Miami Northwestern alumnus.
One Comment