State House Poised To Ban ‘Sanctuary City’ Policies

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Just days after a federal judge in San Francisco blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a threat to take away funds from so-called “sanctuary cities,” Florida’s House is about to step into the fray.
On Thursday, a bill that would ban “sanctuary city” policies statewide and threatens those who refuse to do so with hefty penalties and a potential oust from office was debated on the full floor.
Under the bill, Florida would be able to withhold state funding from local governments who act as “sanctuary cities.” However, local jurisdictions that comply with federal law and hold detainees past their sentences would have to absorb detention costs without the promise of being reimbursed.
