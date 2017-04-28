Protesters Interrupt Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast In Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Ft. Lauderdale’s gay community and their friends protested outside the Mayor’s prayer breakfast Friday.
They focused their attention on a religious group many in the LGBT community have deemed to be anti-gay.
“We’re here to protest the lies and hatred toward the LGBT community,” said Wayne Besen. “They like to pretend that they’re about loving all people and they’re about praying. But they’re really about preying on us, trying to convert us through prayer. ‘Pray away the gay’ has been their mantra.”
Many are furious with Ft. Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler for taking part in the prayer breakfast. But the mayor said despite what protesters believe, the breakfast was energizing.
“I think people left there with a lot of energy, enthusiasm and excitement,” said Mayor Seiler, who added that he didn’t organize the event but was invited as a guest speaker.
He said when it was his turn to take the mic, his message was about inclusion and tolerance.
“In my speech, I specifically addressed sexual orientation as an issue that oftentimes creates division in the community and, instead, talked about how those differences, including sexual orientation can bring us together,” the mayor added.