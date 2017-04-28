BSO: Murder Charge For Man Who Slammed Baby’s Head Against Bedpost

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A baby is dead. A man is under arrest. And Friday night, we’re learning it may have been possible to prevent this tragedy.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says 6-month-old Makenzie Nevarez died at the hands of her mother’s roommate, Juan Santos.

BSO says inside a Pompano Beach apartment, back in October, Santos hit Makenzie’s head against a wooden bedpost while he was caring for the child.

The incident report in the case says “upon examination it was learned that the infant suffered a skull fracture, hemorrhage of the brain and cardiac arrest.”

Makenzie died four days after entering the hospital.

We’ve also learned that the fatal injuries were not the first serious injuries this vulnerable child suffered.

The incident report says a few weeks prior to Makenzie’s death she had also suffered a broken arm and leg during a previous incident that was investigated by the Special Victim’s Unit and the Child Protective Investigations Section (CPIS).

CBS4’s Carey Codd tried to look into the prior investigation into Makenzie’s broken arm and leg.

However, he found out about that part of the story late Friday afternoon and it was too late to get answers from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

While Codd continues digging into that part of Makenzie’s all-too-brief life, for now Santos is being held without bond.

He is being charged with murder.