Pauline: “Charles Harris Is A Great One-Dimensional Pass Rusher”

NFL Draft analyst Tony Pauline joined Orlando Alzugaray on The Big O Show Friday to discuss the first round of the NFL Draft.
Pauline, the same draft analyst who had critical words for former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya after the scouting combine, talked Friday about the Miami Dolphins selecting Missouri defensive end Charles Harris with the No. 22 overall pick Thursday night.
Going into the first round, many thought Harris wouldn’t be on the board for the Dolphins – who didn’t even host Harris during the pre-draft process – but a run on offensive players allowed the Mizzou to fall right into the Fins’ laps.
Even though Harris on measures 6-foot-3, 253 pounds, he was voted second-team all-SEC in 2016, finishing with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
That kind of production seems to be lost on Pauline.
He said he was “never high” on Harris and called him a “great pass rusher” but a “one-dimensional pass rusher”.
