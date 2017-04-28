Pauline: “Charles Harris Is A Great One-Dimensional Pass Rusher”

April 28, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Big O Show, Charles Harris, Miami Dolphins, NFL Draft, Tom Pauline

Follow 560 WQAM: Twitter | Facebook

NFL Draft analyst Tony Pauline joined Orlando Alzugaray on The Big O Show Friday to discuss the first round of the NFL Draft.

Pauline, the same draft analyst who had critical words for former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya after the scouting combine, talked Friday about the Miami Dolphins selecting Missouri defensive end Charles Harris with the No. 22 overall pick Thursday night.

Going into the first round, many thought Harris wouldn’t be on the board for the Dolphins – who didn’t even host Harris during the pre-draft process – but a run on offensive players allowed the Mizzou to fall right into the Fins’ laps.

Even though Harris on measures 6-foot-3, 253 pounds, he was voted second-team all-SEC in 2016, finishing with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

That kind of production seems to be lost on Pauline.

He said he was “never high” on Harris and called him a “great pass rusher” but a “one-dimensional pass rusher”.

Listen to the entire interview, where Pauline also discusses the first round slip of Florida State running back Dalvin Cook and who the Dolphins should pick in the second and third rounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch