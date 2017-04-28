Jeff Cross On Charles Harris: “I’m Thrilled With The Pick…It Was Exactly What We Needed”

Former Miami Dolphins defensive end, Jeff Cross joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins drafting DE Charles Harris from Cross’ alma mater, the University of Missouri. They also talk about Miami’s successful 2016 season, the moves they have made so far during the offseason and what he sees for the Dolphins moving forward.
On Charles Harris- “It was a surprise, but I’m thrilled with the pick. I felt it was exactly what we needed.”
On the 2016 season- “I did like the season. The Dolphins still have a lot of work to do.
On the remaining rounds of the NFL Draft- “In this draft I see the Dolphins getting some of the best athletes on the board.”
On the offseason- “We got rid of a bunch of average players. I’m satisfied with everything we did in the offseason.”
