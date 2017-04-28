Home Depot Surprises Veteran With Home Makeover

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — They stand out in their bright orange shirts.

After all, most of us are only used to seeing the swarm of orange inside a Home Depot, not taking over a yard and home. But employees of the store have stepped out of the big box to help a military veteran do some much-needed home improvements.

“It means the world,” said Horace Coley, a homeowner in Miami and U.S. Navy vet who served four years before his honorable discharge.

Horace Coley has faced some health issues, including a recent three-month hospitalization. He lives with his mother Rose, 75, who suffers from severe arthritis. It’s prevented them from maintaining their home, leaving it in critical condition.

The bathroom, which wasn’t functioning properly, needed the most immediate attention. That’s when Home Depot stepped in.

“They remodeled the whole bathroom,” Coley said. “We’ve been here 30 years and it hasn’t been done, so now it looks a whole lot better.”

More than 20 area Home Depot associates partnered with Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade to transform the home.

“Everybody out here today is volunteering on their day off,” said employee Jaime Tolsa. “Giving back to the community is one of our core values at the Home Depot. So any chance we get to get out of the store and give back to the community is a great day for us.”

Coley’s home is just one of thousands nationally the company has transformed for those who’ve served in the military.

“Any chance that we have to get back to somebody who gave for our country, it’s a great opportunity for us,” Tolsa added.

“They’re doing a wonderful job. I love what they’re doing,” Coley said with a smile.