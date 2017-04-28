Conley Gets Roughed Up As Marlins Lose 12-2 To Pirates

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — This is one of those games that the Miami Marlins will want to quickly put behind them and move on.

Francisco Cervelli drove in three runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored eight times in the second inning in a 12-2 victory over Miami on Friday night.

Jordy Mercer homered and had two RBIs, Josh Harrison had three hits and knocked in two, and Andrew McCutchen also drove in a pair of runs for the Pirates, who snapped a six-game losing streak to the Marlins.

Pittsburgh set season-highs in runs and hits by the fourth inning finishing with 18 hits and all eight starting position players recording at least one while Jose Osuna had four and Gift Ngoepe also had three.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (2-0) allowed one run and five hits in five innings lowering his ERA to 2.08.

Adam Conley (1-2) allowed nine runs in 1 2-3 innings for Miami, which has lost three straight.

The Pirates broke open the game in the second scoring eight runs, all with two outs, and sent 14 batters to the plate. Eight consecutive Pirates reached base with two outs including a bases-clearing triple by Cervelli on a line drive that dropped under left fielder Marcell Ozuna’s glove and rolled to the warning track.

Harrison’s base hit started the flurry followed by McCutchen’s two-run single before Cervelli’s three-run triple extended the lead to 8-0.

The inning ended when Taillon recorded an out for the second time in the inning.

Mercer’s home run in the first was his second of the season.

Christian Yelich had four hits for the Marlins.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 3B David Freese (hamstring) missed his third consecutive game. Freese took batting practice and fielded ground balls before the game.

Marlins: LHP Jeff Locke (biceps) has been pitching simulated games. “We’re getting closer to assignments where he would go to A-ball, Double-A, or Triple-A,” manager Don Mattingly said. “. He’s bouncing back too. Everything is going good.”

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (2-2, 2.00) will make his fifth start of the season on Saturday and his first career start against the Marlins. Nova allowed one run in seven innings in a 2-1 win against the New York Yankees in his last start.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (1-1, 3.92) is coming off a 14-strikeout performance in a 6-3 win at San Diego. Straily is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his last three starts after a shaky season debut at Washington.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)