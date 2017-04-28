Burglar Used Newspaper To Thwart Security Cam

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An enterprising burglar used a newspaper to conceal his identity when he hit a home on Miami Beach.
On Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., a security camera in the doorbell of a home in the in the 600 block of W 51st Street captured the man, dressed in dark clothes and cap, walk up the pathway with a newspaper in front of his face.
He then covered the camera with the newspaper as he yelled to a possible accomplice who parks in front of the home in a 4-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows, according to police.
The burglar then disabled and removed the camera in the door. He then went and pried open a side door which opened up onto a laundry room which has access to the rest of the house.
Once inside, he made his way to the master bedroom and stole thousands of dollars worth of watches, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.
Miami Beach police said in revealing the security camera’s video, they found the same guy canvassed the home and approached the front door. Upon noticing the doorbell camera, he quickly turned away and left.