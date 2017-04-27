Ex-Postal Worker Accused Of Taking Cash For Drug Deliveries

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiamiAP) — A former postal worker accused taking money from a man in exchange for redirecting packages containing drugs went before a federal judge this week.
Evelyn Price, 53, of Deerfield Beach was arrested Tuesday on two federal charges. She faces 20 years in prison.
Price lost her job as a mail carrier in October. She told U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Seltzer she’s now a full-time student.
Prosecutors say Price accepted a bribe from a man, who wasn’t identified, and agreed to redirect parcels addressed to one person to other people. An indictment says she’s charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The case remains under investigation.
Price was released on a $50,000 bond.