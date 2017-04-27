Ex-Postal Worker Accused Of Taking Cash For Drug Deliveries

April 27, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Deerfield Beach, Drug Trafficking, Postal Worker

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiamiAP) — A former postal worker accused taking money from a man in exchange for redirecting packages containing drugs went before a federal judge this week.

Evelyn Price, 53, of Deerfield Beach was arrested Tuesday on two federal charges. She faces 20 years in prison.

Price lost her job as a mail carrier in October. She told U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Seltzer she’s now a full-time student.

Prosecutors say Price accepted a bribe from a man, who wasn’t identified, and agreed to redirect parcels addressed to one person to other people. An indictment says she’s charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.

Price was released on a $50,000 bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia