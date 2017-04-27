In The Recruiting Huddle: Kaleb Boateng – Fort Lauderdale

PLAYER: Kaleb Boateng

POSITION: OL/DL

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 283

SCOUTING: Here is a football prospect that we spotlighted at the end of the 2016 season. But over the past five months, he has picked up steam along with a lot of attention. Boateng is the type of student-athlete that head coach Richard Dunbar and his staff have been trying to bring to the school over the past five years. He is very athletic, agile, a tremendous work ethic and a solid student in the classroom. While he has great size and tremendous feet, Boateng still has two full seasons left to mature as a person and as a player, which has college coaches excited. In an area that is getting better at producing big men, this is one that everyone needs to keep an eye.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7534348/kaleb-boateng