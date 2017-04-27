Freckled Face Fad Has Some Opting For Tattoos

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of the hottest new beauty trends has women getting freckle tattoos.

For as long as she can remember, Timothy Heller has longed for a freckled face.

“I’ve always thought they were so cute. My mom and sister both have freckles. I always kind of felt left out,” said Heller.

For years, she’s used make-up to draw freckles on herself but now she’s turning to something that will last longer – cosmetic facial tattoos.

“A lot less hassle. I feel like I’ll end up wearing a lot less makeup,” said Heller.

Freckle tattooing is one of the fastest growing beauty fads, though they at first appear dark and raised on the skin – the semi-permanent ink begins to fade to a natural look.

Cosmetic artist Cindy Choe points to social media in driving the makeup trend.

“Maybe grass is greener kind of mentality,” said Choe.

Choe said the difference between cosmetic and traditional tattoos is how deep the color is injected into the skin. Cosmetic tattoos are semi-permanent, set closer to the skin’s surface.

“I don’t go any deeper as like a tattoo, so the good thing is that it won’t last that long,” said Choe.

The freckles fade after six months to a year.

In less than a half hour, she can finally have the freckled face she has always wanted.

Choe says freckles start from a few hundred dollars on up. It all depends on how many the customer desires.