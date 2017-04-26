White House To Host Senate Briefing On North Korea Threat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The White House will host a rare meeting with the entire U.S. Senate on Wednesday to discuss nuclear threats posed by North Korea.
As an American submarine arrived in a South Korean port on Tuesday, North Korea marked the 85th birthday of its Army with a massive military display and roses for its founder. State television blamed American threats for the increased tensions between the two nations and promised to “take the breath of the US away with an almighty nuclear force.”
Connecticut Senator Chris Coons said of Wednesday meeting that he’s anxious to hear how the administration plans to deal with the threats.
“I am hoping to hear a clearer strategy about where we are going, something beyond saber rattling,” he said.
“I think it will be very irresponsible for any president to allow the missile program to mature to the point that it could hit America. And I don’t believe Donald Trump is going to let that happen,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will head to the United Nations on Friday to discuss sanctions and look for help from China and Russia. But those two countries are upset over this America’s THAAD missile defense system, installed–in a surprise announcement Wednesday- in South Korea. China and Russia dislike the powerful radar so close to their borders.
