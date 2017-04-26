Naples Zookeeper Burned Saving Rhino From Wildfire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — A keeper at a wildlife refuge in Naples is recovering after he was seriously burned while saving a rhinoceros from a wildfire that burned dangerously close to the sanctuary.
NGALA Wildlife Preserve President and CEO Donovan Smith remained at Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday after sustaining second-degree burns over 18 percent of his body last week.
The fire began to close in on the wildlife refuge Friday. It burned about 7,000 acres before it was brought under control.
Smith posted on Facebook that staff members saved all of the more than 40 animals there.
He said he was working with fire rescue crews to save Walter, an 8-year-old rhino, at the time he was burned. He added that it was worth the pain to protect the animals.