Naples Zookeeper Burned Saving Rhino From Wildfire

April 26, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Animal Sanctuary, Man Burned, Wildfire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — A keeper at a wildlife refuge in Naples is recovering after he was seriously burned while saving a rhinoceros from a wildfire that burned dangerously close to the sanctuary.

NGALA Wildlife Preserve President and CEO Donovan Smith remained at Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday after sustaining second-degree burns over 18 percent of his body last week.

The fire began to close in on the wildlife refuge Friday. It burned about 7,000 acres before it was brought under control.

Smith posted on Facebook that staff members saved all of the more than 40 animals there.

He said he was working with fire rescue crews to save Walter, an 8-year-old rhino, at the time he was burned. He added that it was worth the pain to protect the animals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia