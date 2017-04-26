Missing Davie Tow Truck Driver Located

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than a week after he went missing, a Davie tow truck driver has been found safe.
Valentino Malloggi, who vanished on Easter Sunday, was located in Brunswick, Georgia, that’s about an hour north of Jacksonville.
Davie police began searching for him after his tow truck was found running on Burris Road with no one around. His personal items were missing from the truck.
Malloggi was picked up by police around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
His family has been notified and they are making arrangements to pick him up.
One Comment