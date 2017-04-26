Police Continue Investigating After Homeowner Claims He Shot And Killed Burglar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police continue to investigate after a man told them he shot and killed a burglar who broke into his home on Wednesday afternoon.

“At this moment, what we do know is the alleged victim stated his home was being burglarized at which point shots were fired,” said a Miami Police Department spokesperson.

It all went down at a home off of NW 71st Street and 5th Place.

The homeowner’s girlfriend, who didn’t want to be on camera, said he shot the man he believed was trying to burglarize the house.

The alleged burglar was dead at the scene.

Juan Morales lives in the neighborhood. He had been waiting all day to get back in to his home, but police blocked off the area.

“The man who shot the gun… he is a calm man. I don’t know what happened,” Morales said.

Even scarier, the homeowner’s girlfriend said he was home with his 3-year-old child.

“The shooter was detained earlier for further questioning. At this point we do not have any one in custody” the Miami police spokesperson said.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard something to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.