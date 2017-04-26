Police Continue Investigating After Homeowner Claims He Shot And Killed Burglar

April 26, 2017 10:13 PM By Vanessa Borge
Filed Under: Miami Police, Shooting, Vanessa Borge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police continue to investigate after a man told them he shot and killed a burglar who broke into his home on Wednesday afternoon.

“At this moment, what we do know is the alleged victim stated his home was being burglarized at which point shots were fired,” said a Miami Police Department spokesperson.

It all went down at a home off of NW 71st Street and 5th Place.

The homeowner’s girlfriend, who didn’t want to be on camera, said he shot the man he believed was trying to burglarize the house.

The alleged burglar was dead at the scene.

Juan Morales lives in the neighborhood. He had been waiting all day to get back in to his home, but police blocked off the area.

“The man who shot the gun… he is a calm man. I don’t know what happened,” Morales said.

Even scarier, the homeowner’s girlfriend said he was home with his 3-year-old child.

“The shooter was detained earlier for further questioning. At this point we do not have any one in custody” the Miami police spokesperson said.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard something to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

More from Vanessa Borge
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia