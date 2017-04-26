Last Man To See Aaron Hernandez Wants To Talk About Their Relationship

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A lawyer for the last person believed to see Aaron Hernandez alive says he wants to tell his story about the nature of their relationship when the time is right.

Attorney Larry Army Jr. said Wednesday that Kyle Kennedy–who also goes by the prison name Pure–and Hernandez were “close friends” and “spent a great deal of time together” in prison. He said Kennedy would discuss the nature and extent of their relationship but wants it to come directly from him.

Kennedy, a 22-year-old friend of the ex-NFL star and fellow inmate at the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center, was moved to a protective unit after Hernandez’s death, but Army says that was a standard precaution and he did not exhibit any “risky behavior.”

Army said Hernandez gave Kennedy’s family a watch worth about 50-thousand dollars and one of the suicide notes found in Hernandez’s cell was addressed to Kennedy. He says the letter is being held by the Worcester District Attorney’s office and his office has requested a copy but so far they have not received one.

Copies of the letters and notes written by Hernandez prior to his suicide were ordered turned over to the former New England Patriot’s family just an hour before he was buried in a private ceremony Monday.

But Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez has said there were no letters to Kennedy and went even further, addressing rumors about the content of the alleged letters. Army said Baez should release a copy of the letter so they can determine if it was for Kennedy. Army said parts of the letter are apparently “incoherent” but may have been written in a type of prison code.

Army said Kennedy was “stunned and saddened” by the news of Hernandez’s suicide. He says Kennedy remembers receiving a letter from Hernandez three weeks earlier where he wrote quote: “I think I’m going to hang it up, lol”. Kennedy didn’t read anything into the words at the time, Army said.

Hernandez’s attorneys are trying to clear his name. They filed a motion Tuesday to throw out Hernandez’s 2013 murder conviction in the killing of Odin Lloyd.

Under a long-standing Massachusetts legal principle, courts customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard.