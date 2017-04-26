In The Recruiting Huddle: Abraham Alce – American Heritage

PLAYER: Abraham Alce

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 238

SCOUTING: During last year’s home game with Don Bosco Prep from New Jersey, one of the coaches watching the game said that he felt that if Alce had the chance to make it at a Power 5 school, it may be as a linebacker. While he was an East Bay All-American and considered one of the best running backs in his age group nationally – before he arrived at Immokalee, Dunbar or American Heritage – Alce continued to grow. As coaches watched his progress, they also realized that linebacker may be a position where college coaches would truly be blown away with his potential. One of the biggest moves to take place in the offseason was something that nobody in the program mentioned – and it just may help the Patriots get even stronger on an already talented defense.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/3490471/abraham-alce