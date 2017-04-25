Zagacki on Richt: “He Puts A Lot Of Pressure On The Quarterbacks”

Voice of the Miami Hurricanes, Joe Zagacki joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about Derek Jeter buying the Marlins, the surprise departure of Miami quarterback Jack Allison and Mark Richt’s handling of the Hurricanes’ QB battle. He also talks about Mark Walton being upset on how he was managed during spring practices.
On Jack Allison transferring- “I was a little surprised that he left, but not shocked. There’s no question [Richt] puts a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks.”
On N’Kosi Perry- “You need to see what N’Kosi Perry can bring to this team. My only concern with him is that he never took a snap under center. They do have speedy receivers coming in and that can help the quarterback play.”
